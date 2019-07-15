Website names Virginia’s ‘top-rated restaurant’ but never considered Richmond options

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Review website reviews.org put together its list of the top-rated restaurants in every state. In Virginia, The Bee and the Biscuit came out on top.

Though Richmond foodies should take note — no Richmond restaurants were even considered for this particular honor.

“We poured through data on Yelp and found the top three restaurants (both by ratings and number of reviews) for each state’s most populous city,” Reviews.org writer Tyler Abbott sid. “We then chose the highest-ranked restaurant of the three based on the reviews.”

Virginia Beach is — by far — Virginia’s most populated city and is approximately twice the size of Richmond.

The Virginia Beach restaurant is known for its biscuits, benedicts, omelets, breakfast sweets, sandwiches, and salads.

So what did people on Yelp say about the The Bee and the Biscuit?

“The biscuits are enormous and fluffy. That’s a proper southern biscuit,” one customer shared on reviews.org. “I got the pork biscuit with honey BBQ sauce. It was really good.”

Click here for more information about The Bee and the Biscuit.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

