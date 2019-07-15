× Virginia hotel room search leads to 3 meth-related arrests

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Three people were arrested after a “long-term investigation” by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

“On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, information generated during the course of SIU’s investigation led to the location and apprehension of a drug dealer identified as Wesley Lee Beverly, 33, of Fredericksburg,” a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “During the arrest, a firearm and approximately eight grams of methamphetamine were located.”

Later, during a search of a hotel room on Warrenton Road, investigators found more methamphetamine and several guns.

“Beverly was taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm,” the Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson continued. “Beverly’s co-conspirators were apprehended on the same day.”

Crystal Noel Beverly, 49, of Spotsylvania was charged with conspiracy.

Josephine Francis Gallagher, 28, of Fredericksburg, was charged with of possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

All three people were jailed at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.