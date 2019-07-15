Midlothian driver in fatal pedestrian crash ordered to wear alcohol intake bracelet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Midlothian driver charged with DUI after a fatal pedestrian crash in Colonial Heights appeared before a judge Monday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Colonial Heights police say they responded to Birch Avenue and Boulevard, on July 6, for a car accident involving a pedestrian. Officers say they found a deceased victim when they arrived at the scene.

Shane Erick Dent, 34, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed and released on an unsecured bond, pending his next court appearance.

Shelby Harper says the victim in the fatal crash was her brother Jack Dale Leabhart Jr.

Harper says her brother was leaving a restaurant, Carini's, before the accident. She says after finding out her brother died she later was told by police that Dent refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later released on an unsecured bond.

Harper says hopes brings attention to the DUI law and saves another family from going through what her family is dealing with.

"This is not about me, this is about a law that needs to be changed. For a person to strike and kill another human being while intoxicated and to be able to walk away and get out of jail. There's something wrong with this picture. It needs to change," Harper said.

Judge Matthew Nelson granted Dent pre-trial service supervision. Meaning, Dent would have to submit to random drug screenings and would have to wear a bracelet that monitors alcohol intake.

Monday's hearing has been continued. Dent's next court appearance is set for October 1.