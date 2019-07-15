Rob Desir surprises family at Busch Gardens with special passes, park tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Rob Desir surprised a family with a special treat at Busch Gardens.

Desir set out to surprise a family of four with speed passes, food passes, photo passes and a tour of the park on the train.

The family of four happily accepted the offers of freed food and photo mementos - and even sent some pictures to share.

CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.