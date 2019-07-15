Someone’s hiding $2,000 cash around Richmond, here’s how can find the money

RICHMOND, Va. — For three hours Wednesday night, Breakout Games will provide clues to find $2,000 cash hidden throughout Richmond.

Starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m., on July 17, Breakout Games will release clues and coordinates every 30 minutes here. Those clues and coordinates will lead treasure hunters to hidden $100 bills.

Breakout Games, which runs an Escape Room on Midlothian Turnpike and other locations around the country, said participation on its hunt for cash is free.

