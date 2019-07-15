Pharmacist recalls being held at gunpoint, zip-tied during robbery 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men who held a pharmacist at gunpoint during a robbery at the Powhatan Drug pharmacy Monday morning.

Powhatan deputies say the suspects entered the pharmacy located at 2105 Academy Road at approximately 8:40 a.m. One of the suspects displayed a firearm described as a dark-colored revolver.

The pharmacy owner and victim, Richard Pelletier, was considerably calm recounting the moments during the robbery.

"I greeted them as normal when customers come in, but one fella started putting a mask up," Pelletier explained. "One presented a gun. It was a real gun -- like a 9 mm. They then told me to look away, to look in the corner."

Pelletier, who's owned the store for about a year, said the men tied his hands behind his back with zip-ties.

"They seemed relatively intelligent, reasonably well dressed, well spoken," he recalled. "They looked like they knew what they're doing."

After stealing prescription drugs, deputies say the suspects fled West on Rt. 60 in a black SUV. Both suspects are described as black males.

Pelletier estimates the thieves got away with a couple thousand doses of narcotics.

Loyal customers showed up at the pharmacy to check on Pelletier. He was back to work just hours after the robbery.

"You did good though, you did good. You did what you had to do. That's all that matters," one customer said. "That’s the main thing that you’re safe and everybody’s safe."

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357 (HELP).