Boxing champ Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker killed in Virginia Beach

Posted 9:15 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, July 15, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — World boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker was killed Sunday in Virginia Beach.

A driver hit the 55-year-old Virginia native Sunday night at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, according to police investigating the “vehicle/pedestrian” crash.

“When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said. “[Whitaker] succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police.”

The crash remains under investigation.

During his nearly 20-year boxing career, Whitaker — a 2006 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee — held the lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight titles. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

This is a developing story.

