× Crews find body after fisherman swept away in Nottoway River

COURTLAND, Va. — Search crews discovered a body believed to be that of a fisherman who was swept away in the Nottoway River near Sebrell on Sunday.

“On [Monday, July 15] the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Game Commission returned to continue to search for the victim. Around 9:30 a.m., the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body believed to be the victim,” a Southampton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identification.”

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fisherman who had been wading in the river and was swept away at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.