Crews find body after fisherman swept away in Nottoway River

Posted 10:39 am, July 15, 2019, by

COURTLAND, Va. — Search crews discovered a body believed to be that of a fisherman who was swept away in the Nottoway River near Sebrell on Sunday.

“On [Monday, July 15] the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Game Commission returned to continue to search for the victim. Around 9:30 a.m., the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body believed to be the victim,” a Southampton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for cause of death and identification.”

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a fisherman who had been wading in the river and was swept away at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.