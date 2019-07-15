Man who killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville heads back to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- James Fields, the man who killed Heather Heyer during a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville in 2017, will be sentenced Monday on state charges related to that crime. Fields was previously sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges.

The 22-year-old Ohio man drove the car that plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters during the rally, killing Heather Heyer. He previously pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes as part of an agreement that eliminated the death penalty as a possible punishment. Under that federal sentence, Fields would serve his life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The judge, in June's hearing, said Fields was "fueled by hate and racism."

Before his federal sentencing, Fields addressed the judge and said, "I'd like to apologize. I apologize to my mother for putting her through all of this. Every day I think about my actions and how this could have gone differently. I'm sorry."

Fields was 20 when he attended the August 2017 demonstrations in Charlottesville and joined white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other groups opposed to the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. During a day of violent clashes, he drove his vehicle into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, and injuring more than two dozen people.

"He's the least sincere person I've ever met," Heyer's mother Susan Bro said following the federal sentencing. He said she was glad Fields was sentenced to life in prison, but said he probably deserved the death penalty.

