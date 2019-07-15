Homeowner concerned about exit on Chippenham Parkway: ‘My fear is we’re all going to die’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield homeowner is calling on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to make improvements to an interstate ramp before he says someone gets killed.

“When you hear brakes squeal you hold on for life,” said Meadowdale Townhome resident, Randy Roe.”

Randy Roe lives behind Chippenham Parkway’s Dalebrook Drive exit.

Despite rumble strips and posted 15 mile per hour speed limit signs, he says there have been dozens of accidents that have ended up in his back yard.

“It’s just a terrible design. That’s a 15 mile per hour exit and they’re coming across there doing 55 and crashing into the yard,” said Roe. “They come around that corner and they hit the hill and go airborne and land wherever they can land.”

He says fencing has been destroyed as a result of the crashes and he wants to see a guard rail installed so that there is a barrier between the interstate and his home.

“My fear is we’re all going to die everybody on this road if they hit that gas line everything is going to explode it’s going to be a ricochet effect,” said Roe.

“Currently, VDOT has no planned improvements for the ramp from Chippenham Parkway south to Dalebrook Drive south,” said VDOT spokesperson Bethany Glover. “However, our traffic engineering team will continue to monitor and evaluate the area for safety. We recommend that the viewer reach out to the county to voice their desire/support for improvements to the area for inclusion in the locality's next round of SMART SCALE applications.”

Chesterfield Police say they have five reported accidents in that area since January 1, 2016.

Roe says many who have crashed in the area leave without reporting it to police.

“Everybody is scared who lives here nobody will use the backspaces because you won’t have a car,” said Roe.

“Probably it would take a death to make a change,” said Roe.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.