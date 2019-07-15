Good Doggie to serve hot dogs at ‘family friendly prices’ in Carytown

Paul and Jenny Hooks outside the new location for their brick and mortar iteration of Good Doggie in Carytown. (Josh Cozine)

RICHMOND, Va. — After stalling foot traffic at their Chesterfield location set them off in search of a new home, the owners of a local hot dog shop have landed in Carytown.

Good Doggie, owned by Paul and Jenny Hook, is prepping to open next month at 3425 W. Cary St.

The Hooks launched Good Doggie as a food truck business nearly three years ago, before expanding with a brick-and-mortar spot in December of last year at 11552 Busy St. in North Chesterfield, near Chesterfield Towne Center.

