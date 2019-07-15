× Gelati Celesti will open at midnight to serve free scoops on National Ice Cream Day

RICHMOND, Va. — There’s never a bad time for ice cream and to prove it, for the first time ever, Gelati Celesti is opening at midnight on National Ice Cream Day. The beloved Richmond-based ice cream shop will serve free ice cream from midnight to 1 a.m. on National Ice Cream Day — Sunday, July 21, 2019.

“This year, we want to get the party started in the most delicious way possible – early and free,” Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser said. “Stay up late and get in line.”

While the stores will close at 1 a.m., they will reopen at noon Sunday to serve their regular National Ice Cream Day customers (at regular Gelati Celesti ice cream prices). When the stores reopen, they’re planning t-shirt, hat, and gift card giveaways at their five Richmond-area and one Virginia Beach location.

