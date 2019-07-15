Gelati Celesti will open at midnight to serve free scoops on National Ice Cream Day

Posted 3:21 pm, July 15, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — There’s never a bad time for ice cream and to prove it, for the first time ever, Gelati Celesti is opening at midnight on National Ice Cream Day. The beloved Richmond-based ice cream shop will serve free ice cream from midnight to 1 a.m. on National Ice Cream Day — Sunday, July 21, 2019.

“This year, we want to get the party started in the most delicious way possible – early and free,” Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser said. “Stay up late and get in line.”

While the stores will close at 1 a.m., they will reopen at noon Sunday to serve their regular National Ice Cream Day customers (at regular Gelati Celesti ice cream prices). When the stores reopen, they’re planning t-shirt, hat, and gift card giveaways at their five Richmond-area and one Virginia Beach location.

Love to try new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.