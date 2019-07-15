Follow your heart to some of Virginia’s best BBQ

RICHMOND, Va. — When Ronnie Logan lost his job at age 57, he was not sure how to provide for his family. So, he decided to follow his heart.

“A whole lotta men don’t really get to do what they’re called to do,” Ronnie Logan said. “I think, if you can do that, man, that’s one of the biggest things in life, to do something you love.”

Logan combined his love for cooking with the love for his family and created Ronnie’s BBQ, now located in his Varina, Virginia, where he grew up.

“I just love Varina,” he said. “Most of the people born in Varina, love Varina. Most of my friends I grew up with are still in Varina. Varina is just heaven here in Richmond.”

After 10 years making some of the best BBQ in Virginia, Logan remains the heart, soul, and smile behind Ronnie’s BBQ. He recently sat down to share his inspirational story

with Scott and Robey on the “Eat It, Virginia!” podcast. During the conversation he talks about his leap of faith, his love for Varina, and how Food Network nearly put him out of business.

“We start off with a cup of love,” Logan said about his secret to success. “The people that work here, our family, we genuinely love people. We love to cook this food and love to see people enjoying eating it.”

Places Mentioned on the Podcast

The Original Ronnie’s BBQ

Manchu

Bateau

L’opossum

Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Cafe

Millie’s Diner

Shagbark

Lucy’s Restaurant

Parterre

Greek on Cary

Lemaire

Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse

En Su Boca

Ipanema Cafe

Real Local RVA

People Mentioned on the Podcast

Ronnie Logan of The Original Ronnie’s BBQ

Booth Hardy of Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Cafe

David Shannon of L’opossum

Delilah Winder author of “Delilah’s Everyday Soul: Southern Cooking With Style”

Walter Bundy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video