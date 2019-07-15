Follow your heart to some of Virginia’s best BBQ

RICHMOND, Va. — When Ronnie Logan lost his job at age 57, he was not sure how to provide for his family. So, he decided to follow his heart.
“A whole lotta men don’t really get to do what they’re called to do,” Ronnie Logan said. “I think, if you can do that, man, that’s one of the biggest things in life, to do something you love.”
Logan combined his love for cooking with the love for his family and created Ronnie’s BBQ, now located in his Varina, Virginia, where he grew up.
“I just love Varina,” he said. “Most of the people born in Varina, love Varina. Most of my friends I grew up with are still in Varina. Varina is just heaven here in Richmond.”
After 10 years making some of the best BBQ in Virginia, Logan remains the heart, soul, and smile behind Ronnie’s BBQ. He recently sat down to share his inspirational story
with Scott and Robey on the “Eat It, Virginia!” podcast. During the conversation he talks about his leap of faith, his love for Varina, and how Food Network nearly put him out of business.
“We start off with a cup of love,” Logan said about his secret to success. “The people that work here, our family, we genuinely love people. We love to cook this food and love to see people enjoying eating it.”
