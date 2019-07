RIVERSIDE, Cali. — About 20 families were determined to adopt a small pooch with a sweet story.

‘Razz Berry’ as she is now named, was brought to the Riverside County animal shelter in a cereal box.

Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries to be exact.

The odd way she was transported quickly went viral on social media and captured the hearts of many. This weekend, “Razz Berry” got to go home with her new family.

We have seen some creative pet carriers in our days. This ⁦@RealCapnCrunch⁩ cereal box has to be one of the oddest ways a pet came to us as an over-the-counter dropoff. We handled all its fleas and now hope an owner arrives. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/yr2CHczswB — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) July 10, 2019