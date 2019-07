Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The rising temperature outside is no reason not to enjoy your own backyard. Leigh from Colesville Nursery discussed capitalizing on shade opportunities with trees, shrubs, and more this in this hot summer season. For more information you can call (804) 798-5472 or visit http://colesvillenursery.com/ .

{*This segment is sponsored by Colesville Nursery*}