“Bring Me Sunshine” by Good Shot Judy

RICHMOND, Va - Williamsburg based classical vocal jazz ensemble, Good Shot Judy lit up our studio with a live performance. Brett Cahoon, Chelsea Champ, Jeff Cahoon, Gary Halliday, Buz King, Tony Mata, Brandon Musko, Kevin Marshburn, Ellis Williams, Alyssa Evans, Ashley Poppe, Brian Evans and Sarah Glossom performed “Bring Me Sunshine." Catch this talented ensemble live on stage Friday, July 19th at 7:30pm at Ashland Coffee and Tea.

To book the band for your next party or event check out their website at www.goodshotjudy.com