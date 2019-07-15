× 95-year-old man killed in Louisa crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 95-year-old man was killed in Louisa County Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

James E. Mcginnis, 95, of Spotsylvania, Va. succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at New Bridge Road (Route 208) and Zachary Taylor Highway (Route 522).

A 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Mcginnis was attempting to turn left from Route 208 to go southbound Route 522 and pulled out into the path of a 2004 Dodge Durango traveling northbound on Route 208. The Durango struck the Chrysler on the driver’s side.

Mcginnis succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Mcginnis was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Fabian F. Henry, 54, of Spotsylvania, Va. was also wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.