Shots fired during Prince George party; police seek person of interest

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police are on the lookout for a person of interest in a shooting that broke out during a party in Prince George County Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 11300 block of Walton Lake Road for a report of gunshots fired in the area just before 11:15 p.m.

“Investigation revealed that at least three gunshots were fired from a firearm. Several shell cases were recovered at the scene,” Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said. “The fired rounds struck a house in the 11400-block of Walton Lake Road damaging the residence.”

Police said “multiple subjects” fled when officers arrived.

Police said a person of interest fled on foot, but may have then used a bicycle from a nearby home to leave the area.

The person of interest was described as a black male in early to mid-twenties, between 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing red and black pants and no shirt.

Officials said no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.