Motorcycle crash shuts down Forest Hill Avenue

Posted 6:20 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, July 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Forest Hill Avenue and Windsorview Drive just before 4:50 p.m.

Officers said both directions of Forest Hill Avenue are closed because of the wreck.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew at the scene.

There has been no word yet from police on injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

