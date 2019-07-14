Sheriff identifies missing Watkins Landing boater

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland Sheriff’s Office and EMS are responding, now, to a location on the James River where a body has been located. The body is being transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond. There has been no positive identification established as of yet. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

As we reported Saturday, crews from Goochland, Henrico and Chesterfield responded to a call about a man who jumped off of a boat into the James River around 6:45pm Saturday night. They arrived and began combing the waters by boat and helicopter. Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries joined as the search continued last night. “Water rescue teams conducted surface water searches using multiple boats, and SCUBA divers conducted underwater search operations at the point where he was last seen.” the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office tells CSBS 6. “Both VSP Med-Flight I Helicopter and Air 1 Police Plane were used to search the water and surrounding woods as well as numerous first responders in rescue vessels.”

Crews suspended the search around nightfall due to darkness, but resumed their efforts this Sunday morning with 9:30am after identifying the victim as 42 year-old Chesterfield resident Matthew Todd Jackson.