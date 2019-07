Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Firefighters are investigating what sparked a house fire in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 100 block of East Fillmore Street just before 2 a.m.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that a family was displaced, but firefighters have not yet released any information about the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.