Fire breaks out on second-story of Lakeside apartment building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out inside an apartment in Lakeside Sunday night.

Crews were called for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment in the 4100 block of Townhouse Road just before 10 p.m.

“Firefighters arrived to find fire in a second story apartment of a two-story apartment building,” Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said. “Firefighters quickly entered the apartment to attack the fire and check for trapped occupants. The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters confirmed that everyone was out of the apartment.”

No one was injured.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

There was no word yet on how many residents were displaced.

