Breweries raise money to build home for family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday kicked off a series of events hosted by Central Virginia breweries to help build a home for a deserving Richmond family.

The House that Beer Built Pint Night kicked off in Scott's Addition at 1806 Summit Avenue Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

"Enjoy brews from Growlers to go, eats from Gaucho, and tunes from Honest Debts. All proceeds will help build a safe, affordable home for a local family," organizers said.

The breweries are partnering with Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity to build a home in the city's Randolph neighborhood.

"The banding together of our brewery partners to invest both financially and with volunteer time will help this local family build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable home ownership," Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity officials said.

Pint Night was the first in a series of 14 events at area breweries to fund the initiative.

The next event is slated for Sunday, July 28 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery.

That is where $1 from every beer sold will be donated to the House that Beer Built campaign.