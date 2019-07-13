Man, woman found dead inside Newport News apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Newport News Saturday afternoon.

Police were called for reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Marshview Drive just after 5:50 p.m., WTKR reported.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman inside the unit.

Medics pronounced the victims deceased when they arrived around 6 p.m.

Police said the incident appears to be a domestic-related and that a gun was found inside the apartment.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available at last check.