Search for missing boater on James River will continue in morning

Posted 11:13 pm, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, July 13, 2019

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Crews have suspended the search for a boater who went missing on the James River Saturday evening.

The suspended was suspended at nightfall, but will resume the search at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said crews from Goochland, Henrico and Chesterfield are also aiding in the search.

