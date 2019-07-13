Search for missing boater on James River will continue in morning

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Crews have suspended the search for a boater who went missing on the James River Saturday evening.
The suspended was suspended at nightfall, but will resume the search at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said crews from Goochland, Henrico and Chesterfield are also aiding in the search.
