Community mourns loss of beloved Goochland County custodian: ‘A shining example’

GOOCHLAND COUNTY. Va. – A shining example, that is how Goochland County School officials describe Connie Brice, a beloved and longtime custodian, who died Wednesday after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Brice was the lead custodian at Byrd Elementary School, where she worked for nearly two decades.

Goochland School officials say Brice was a “shining example of the impact” caring and dedicated employees can make on generations of our students, staff, families, and the Goochland community.

School officials said Brice always went above and beyond for her students, staff and those who visited Byrd Elementary on a daily basis.

“If you set foot on the campus of BES in the past 19 years, you surely saw Miss Connie-opening doors in the parking lot and greeting students in the morning, putting in extra time to make the Byrd facility shine, helping hundreds of students during lunch, assisting her colleagues and the entire faculty at BES, and taking great pride in her work along the way,” Goochland County Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

As she battled cancer and endured chemotherapy, Brice continued her work at Byrd Elementary, inspiring those around her with an infectious spirit.

That is one of the reasons why she was named 2019 Goochland County Public Schools employee of the year, an award voted on by her peers.

“As recently as last week, even as her body started to let her down, she still made it a point to make sure that the work was being done and that the floors were sparkling for the first day of school in 5 weeks,” the post continued.

Several people offered their condolences on Facebook upon hearing of Brice’s death.

“Please join us in extending our deepest sympathies to her family and to all of the hearts she touched here in Goochland. Rest in peace, Miss Connie. You will be missed,” Goochland County Schools said.

“A shining bright star in our community! She will be missed,” said Bruce Watson.

“Always loved her smile! She brought us so much joy when we were there,” said Kelly Woods.

“RIP Miss Connie you will be truly missed. Praying for our students’ teachers and school staff. But most of all I am praying for the family,” said Robin Harrell.

“My friend, my co-conspirator, my sounding board. Your heart was large, your laugh was outrageous. You will live on in my heart,” said Kim Dalton.