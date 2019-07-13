Barry becomes a hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. -- Barry was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane around 11 a.m. EDT Saturday. A hurricane has winds of 74 mph or higher, and the 11 a.m. advisory listed the wind speeds at 75 mph. Additional details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Barry will move slowly through Louisiana into Saturday night and Sunday. The slow forward speed will keep soaking rains in that region.

It will weaken over the next 24 hours as it moves farther north. The forecast track brings the storm up into Arkansas on Monday.

Storm surge of up to six feet has been a big issue near the Gulf Coast.

Parts of Louisiana have already received over ten inches of rain. Some locations could pick up over 10-15 additional inches of rain.

The storm will eventually decrease to just an area of low pressure. This might bring us some showers or storms late Wednesday into Thursday.

