With Richmond Coliseum closed, WWE lands at Virginia State University

RICHMOND, Va. — As this year’s quiet closure of the Richmond Coliseum has sent events traditionally held there to alternate venues, one of Central Virginia’s newest arenas has taken the opportunity to wrestle away one of the region’s more frequent touring attractions.

The three-year-old VSU Multi-Purpose Center, home of the Virginia State University Trojans, plays host this Saturday to World Wrestling Entertainment, the pro wrestling promotion that for decades has called on the Coliseum as its local venue of choice.

