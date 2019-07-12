× Woman struck in face, robbed while walking in Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck in the face with a weapon and robbed while walking in Richmond’s South Side.

Around 5:15 p.m., the woman was walking on the 700 Block of Basset Avenue when she was approached from behind and struck in the face with what she believes to be a firearm. Her phone and purse were taken by the perpetrator.

The suspect was described as a black man, dressed in all black with a mask on.

Police say two other suspects may have been involved, possibly in a vehicle.

Detectives are on still on scene investigating.