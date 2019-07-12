Virginia Delegate accused of hacking former employees Facebook, email, bank accounts while she was hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Court documents obtained today reveal that Delegate Dawn Adams is being accused of hacking into her former employee's Facebook and bank accounts while that employee was in the hospital.

Former employee Maureen Hains filed a complaint accusing Adams of hacking into her Facebook, email and bank accounts while she was in the hospital.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 reveal that Hains worked for Adams as a campaign manager and communications director during Adams' run for office in 2017.

After she won her seat, she hired Hains as her legislative aide.

According to the complaint, Hains suffered a health crisis in April and had to be hospitalized.

She says Adams soon began pressuring her to apply for short term disability or quit.

While she was in the hospital, Hains claims she had no access to her computer or cell phone.

The complaint accuses Adams of asking Hains' girlfriend for her Facebooks password to remove Hain's as administrator on Adams' official Facebook page.

Following her release from the hospital, Hains says she noticed suspicious activity on several online accounts from an IP address she believes is linked to Adams.

She also claims she received an email saying her bank account had been suspended due to suspicious activity.

Hains is currently seeking more than $500,00 for the alleged violations.

CBS 6 went by Delegate Adams' house Friday afternoon, but no one answered the door.

An email sent to the delegate received no reply.

There is no word yet if an actual criminal investigation has been opened.