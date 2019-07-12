Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi

RICHMOND, Va- If you’re in the market for a new car you should check out Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi, they have some great deals that are too good to pass up. General Sales Manager Phillip Beardsley explains the “Junk Cash” program where Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi will give you $4500 for any used vehicle train in, no matter the condition. They are located at 3475 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, VA  22408.  Give them a call at 888-320-4850  or visit them on line at www.slackauto.com.

 

 

