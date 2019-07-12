RICHMOND, Va- You can burn calories and get stronger by doing squats, but it’s critically important to have great form to prevent injury. Rio Fitness expert Ana Bailoni was here and brought along fitness enthusiast Livia Campos who demonstrated how to achieve the correct technique and form. For more information you can visit: www.riofitnessrva.com.
Power Squats with Rio Fitness
