Power Squats with Rio Fitness 

Posted 12:13 pm, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, July 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va- You can burn calories and get stronger by doing squats, but it’s critically important to have great form to prevent injury. Rio Fitness expert Ana Bailoni was here and brought along fitness enthusiast Livia Campos who demonstrated how to achieve the correct technique and form.  For more information you can visit: www.riofitnessrva.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.