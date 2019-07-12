× Plant Baz to serve as late-night spot for Richmond vegans

RICHMOND, VA — Richmond’s vegans won’t have to settle for fries after the club, anymore.

Plant Baz, a plant-based burrito bar that features soy and wheat options, has been serving a lunch menu since April 20. Now, owner Jason Jackson is turning things up with a late-night weekend menu.

“I was out on town one night and I was like ‘man, I’m hungry.’ And I didn’t have anywhere to go except for maybe iHop and the options are very slim. So I was like why not come up with a late night menu that caters to vegans?” he explained.

Since many in the late-night crowd are looking for something to soak up the alcohol, Jackson decided to stick to the basic remedies: vegan burgers, vegan chicken wings, and fries. He hopes customers will line up late night like they have for his housemade queso and guacamole, curry chickpeas, BBQ jackfruit lunchtime options.

Located at 900 W Franklin Street, the old Cous Cous location, the restaurant is open from noon to 3:30 p.m. everyday.

Prices range from $5-$10 on the wings (You can get a three to ten piece) and the burgers range from $12-$15. All burgers come with fries.

For those who have never tried vegan food and are a little weary, Jackson said just give it a try.

The Chesapeake native played soccer at Virginia Commonwealth University and decided to stick around after his 2008 graduation. Jackson has been vegan for two years.

“It was a tough transition at first,” he recalled.

Before going vegan, he was a vegetarian for four years. He’d cut out dairy completely and was only eating meat once a week. So he decided to go the next step.

“Growing up playing sports and playing soccer, I just wanted to challenge my body to do something different,” he said. “I get bored easily so i just like to challenge myself and I just think trying.:

On Friday and Saturday, the late night menu is available from midnight to 3:30 a.m. For Saturday’s launch, you can stop by at both noon noon and midnight to taste the late-night menu options.

“It’ll change your mind,” Jackson said to those unsure about vegan food.

