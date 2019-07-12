Missing Petersburg man may be driving silver Lexus SUV

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 43-year-old Petersburg man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Petersburg Police said Friday that Jawan Johnson was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Marseilles Street on Friday, June 14.

Johnson is described as black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and black hair.

Additionally, officials said Johnson may be driving a 2010 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with Virginia license plates VRY-8957.

If you have seen Johnson or have information that could help investigators, call Detective James Darrington at 804-732-4222, or contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by downloading the P3 Tips app at http://www.p3tips.com and creating a four (4) digit pin.

