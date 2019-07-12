Missing Petersburg man may be driving silver Lexus SUV

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 43-year-old Petersburg man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Petersburg Police said Friday that Jawan Johnson was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Marseilles Street on Friday, June 14.

Jawan Johnson and Lexus SUV similar to the one he may be driving.

Johnson is described as black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police said he has brown eyes and black hair.

Additionally, officials said Johnson may be driving a 2010 silver Lexus RX350 SUV with Virginia license plates VRY-8957.

If you have seen Johnson or have information that could help investigators, call Detective James Darrington at 804-732-4222, or contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by downloading the P3 Tips app at http://www.p3tips.com and creating a four (4) digit pin.

