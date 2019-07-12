‘Hats off to Powerful Women’ luncheon raises money for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Empowering the mind, body and spirit; that's the theme of the upcoming "Hats Off To Women" luncheon, an annual fundraiser to assist students from Prince Edward County.

Organizer Dr. Omega W. Wilson of Innovative Strategies Consulting, LLC created the fundraiser a few years ago to honor her parents Rev. Samuel and Lyllie B. Williams.

Both are former educators and civil rights activists from Farmville, who once marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Wilson says they're working to expand the scholarships to Richmond students. She says it's all about giving back to the community.

"If we can just mentor one child. If we can link arms with one person or connect with some type of non-profit or with someone, we could help make the world a better place. It sounds like a cliche but when you really think about it, if we could do a better job of helping and serving others, I think we’d be alot happier not just as a country, but as a world," Dr. Wilson said.

The Hats Off To Powerful Women luncheon will feature CBS 6 News Reporter and Mission From The Heart Founder, Shelby Brown as guest speaker, as well as fitness expert and TV host Wendy Ida from California.

Rev. Ayo Morton, a spoken word artist, educator and leader at the Center for Womanist Leadership at Union Presbyterian Seminary will also share a message with attendees.

Radio One personality Miss Community Clovia will emcee the event. Organizers say there will be prizes, vendors, a fancy hat contest and Dr. Omega Wilson will be signing her book, Spiritual Nutrition.

Tickets for the Hats Off To Powerful Women luncheon are $25.00 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The event will be held at the Trinity Family Life Center on Dill Road, August 3rd at 1:00 P.M. You can also call 804-218-1410 for more information.