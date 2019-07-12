Free Fun for the whole family- Twisted Culture and Arts Festival 

Posted 12:19 pm, July 12, 2019

Richmond, Va- The second annual Twisted Culture Arts Festival is coming up soon featuring live music, spoken word, comedy, and visual art for four day longs. Jamil Jasey joined us on Virginia This Morning to share details about this upcoming event happening Thursday July 18th- Sunday July 21st, starting at the Poe Museum. For more information and for a complete festival breakdown you can visit: www.twistedcultureartsfestival.com.

