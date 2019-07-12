Henrico woman killed in crash with Amazon Prime truck on I-95

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico woman, whose name has not yet been released, was killed on Interstate 95 when she drove into the back of an Amazon Prime tractor trailer.

The crash was reported Wednesday, July 10, at 7 a.m. in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

“A tractor-trailer was stopped on the right southbound shoulder of I-95 when a southbound Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the highway and into the back of the tractor-trailer,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. State police are still in the process of locating and notifying the driver’s next of kin.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.