Police seek 5 in vandalism of Chesterfield middle school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Five people are wanted in connection to vandalism at Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield last month.

Police said the incident occulted on June 19 at approximately 3 a.m.

The five suspects are accused of pouring paint and glitter glue on the floor of a classroom. They are also accused of stealing a guitar from the building.

Surveillance cameras captured images of three of the five suspects, who appear to be two females and one male.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any information about this vandalism, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.