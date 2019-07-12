× DMV to extend Saturday hours in anticipation of large customer volume

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will extend their Saturday hours at 21 customer service centers in anticipation of a large influx of customers due to a new law change.

On Saturday, July 6 and 13, the locations will remain open an additional two hours, closing at 2 p.m. – instead of noon.

Those locations include the following:

Abingdon

Arlington

Charlottesville

Chesterfield

Culpeper

Danville

Fairfax/Westfields

Franconia

Fredericksburg

Hampton

Harrisonburg

Lynchburg

Manassas

Newport News

Norfolk/Widgeon Road

Onancock

Petersburg

Richmond Central

Roanoke

Tysons Corner

Virginia Beach/Buckner

Effective July 1, Virginia law changed to prohibit courts from suspending someone’s driving privilege solely for failure to pay court fines and costs. More than 627,000 Virginians who had their licenses suspended for that reason can now have their driving privilege reinstated and the associated reinstatement fee waived.

DMV has sent letters to those Virginians to advise them of any specific requirements needed to obtain their driver’s licenses.

“DMV advises that its offices will be extremely busy in the summer months. To avoid longer than normal waits, customers are encouraged to use alternative services such as the website, dmvNOW.com, mail, and DMV Select locations for routine services,” said a DMV spokesperson.

Customers will be able to complete all transactions during the extended hours except for knowledge and road testing. Officials say tickets will only be issued for testing until 11:30 a.m. to give customers sufficient time to complete their tests.