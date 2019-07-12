RICHMOND, Va- Published Author and former French Professor is here to celebrate the release of her new novel, “Dating By The Book” that is receiving rave reviews. Dating by the Book puts a modern spin on the beloved classics -The Shop around the Corner and You’ve Got Mail- with a sparkling romantic tale full of flirty fun and rom-com action, perfect for fans of Jasmine Guillory and Jane L. Rosen. Signed copies are available at Fountain Bookstore on Cary Street.
“Dating By The Book”
-
Can You Change Your Life in 40 Days?
-
‘Staging is Murder’
-
Golden Age Actress Connection
-
‘Well-loved’ Richmond bookstore makes South’s Best Bookstores list
-
“The Key To Happily Ever After”
-
-
Dr. Matt McCarthy discusses his new book “Superbugs”
-
Family dismisses ‘Gone Girl’ theory in mother’s disappearance
-
“Ease on Down The Road” To Virginia Repertory Theatre
-
Waiting in the Wings
-
Showtime’s ‘The Good Lord Bird’ holding casting call for actors in Richmond
-
-
Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein says ‘When They See Us’ defames her
-
Adam Levine is leaving ‘The Voice’
-
Soldier suffered second-degree burns in Richmond house fire