“Dating By The Book”

RICHMOND, Va- Published Author and former French Professor is here to celebrate the release of her new novel, “Dating By The Book” that is receiving rave reviews. Dating by the Book puts a modern spin on the beloved classics  -The Shop around the Corner and You’ve Got Mail- with a sparkling romantic tale full of flirty fun and rom-com action, perfect for fans of Jasmine Guillory and Jane L. Rosen. Signed copies are available at Fountain Bookstore on Cary Street.

