Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder Returns

RICHMOND, Va- Chef Jacoby Ponder is a culinary expert and has a passion for great food and teaching others his techniques. He’s here live on Virginia This Morning to explain his new “Chefpreneurship” program and to pass along another one of his signature recipes: Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Corn Succotash. For more information you can visit: https://chefjacobyponder.com

See recipe below:

Recipe:

Lamb

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Pinch Paprika

Coarse sea salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 lamb chops, about 3/4-inch thick

Heat a grill pan over high heat until almost smoking, add the chops and sear for about 2 minutes. Flip the chops over and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare and 3 1/2 minutes for medium.

Succotash

1 3/4 c. fresh or frozen baby lima beans

6 ear corn

1/4 c. olive oil

1 pt. cherry tomatoes

3 tbsp. roughly chopped fresh basil

salt

Freshly ground pepper

Heat grill to medium. Rub corn with 2 tablespoons olive oil and place on one side of grill. Grill corn, turning frequently, until kernels are tender and charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toss tomatoes with 1 tablespoon oil and place on opposite side of grill. Grill until softened but not bursting, about 5 minutes. Transfer tomatoes to a cutting board and set corn aside until cool enough to handle. Halve tomatoes and cut kernels from cob.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining oil. Add reserved lima beans, corn, tomatoes, and chopped basil and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with basil leaves.