Campus Waffle Shop opens near VCU
RICHMOND, Va. — Not one to waffle on the success of a new concept, local restaurateur Brad Barzoloski is at it again.
The owner of downtown’s Capitol Waffle Shop this week opened Campus Waffle, a similar but college student-focused eatery in the former European Taste Bakery space at 515 N. Harrison St.
The restaurant is now open after holding its soft opening Monday, with plans for a grand opening sometime in August.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.551268 -77.452766