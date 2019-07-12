× Campus Waffle Shop opens near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Not one to waffle on the success of a new concept, local restaurateur Brad Barzoloski is at it again.

The owner of downtown’s Capitol Waffle Shop this week opened Campus Waffle, a similar but college student-focused eatery in the former European Taste Bakery space at 515 N. Harrison St.

The restaurant is now open after holding its soft opening Monday, with plans for a grand opening sometime in August.

