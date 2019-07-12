× 10TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

RICHMOND, Va.–

10TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, Sunday, July 14th at 5 p.m. Some of the Biggest Names in Gospel will be performing at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond.

Performers include JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Bryan Popin, The Virginia Aires, Alvin Darling, Troy Sneed, Peggy Britt, RESOUND, Earl Bynum, James Johnson, GI, In His Presence, the Ingramette Singers and a SURPRISE GUESTS who will be kicking off the evening, that you don’t want to miss. Admission and parking are free. The 10th Annual Gospel Music with The Belle is a free event. For details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/398464987635035/

http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/documents/BrochureDogwoodDell.pdf