Virginia Aquarium to host ‘Adult Overnight at the Aquarium’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Have you ever wanted to sleep with the fishes? Look no further! The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is hosting an adult-only sleepover.

Through August 24 – 25, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., guests 21 years of age or older can experience staying at the Virginia Aquarium overnight.

Guests will participate in exclusive experiences and get a behind the scenes look of the facility after dark. The Aquarium says guests will also find a new ‘fish best friend’.

Once the night is over, guests can snuggle up with their favorite animals! The Aquarium said the event is perfect for singles, couples, friends, or small groups.

Advanced registration is required and tickets are $100 for Aquarium members and $115 for non-members.

For more information about the sleepover or to buy tickets, click here.