Uber Eats offers free McDonalds fries for National French Fry Day

RICHMOND, Va. — This Saturday marks National French Fry Day, a day to revel and celebrate a beloved fried food in all of its forms.

To celebrate, Uber Eats has teamed up with McDonald’s to offer eaters across the country free McDonald’s Medium Fries, available only on the Uber Eats App this Saturday, July 13.

Based on Uber Eats data, Virginians are the most likely to order ranch dressing with their fries. In contrast, Washingtonians can’t stand ranch with their fries, making “no ranch” the number one french-fry related request in DC. Marylanders love salt, pepper and ketchup all over their fries, and often ask for a side of mayo too. Nationally, fries with extra sauce is the second most popular special delivery request of all.