Severe storms possible Thursday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is a thunderstorm threat Thursday in Central Virginia thanks to an upper-level trough that will swing through the area.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is late afternoon and evening.

A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

The most-likely timing for the storm is between 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. in Central Virginia and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in metro-Richmond. Click here to track storms.

