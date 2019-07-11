Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Come out and see Alpha Theater and Arts Company present their adaptation of The Story ofCinderella, “The Slipper and The Rose”. The curtain opens Friday, July 12th at 7pm with encore performances Saturday, July 13th at 2pm and 7pm at

Kingsway Community Church in Midlothian. For more information and to purchase tickets you can visitwww.alphatheatreandarts.org.

Event Details:

Alpha Theatre and Arts Company

Presenting “The Slipper and the Rose”

Fri., July 12 at 7pm, July 13 at 2pm and 7pm

Kingsway Community Church Midlothian