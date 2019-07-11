Track Storms in Virginia

Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible Thursday evening

Posted 2:56 pm, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:02PM, July 11, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching disturbance ahead of a cold front will cause storms across the area late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Storms will start off widely scattered, but a line of stronger storms is expected in the early evening.  The highest chance for storms in the metro is between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by late evening.

Some of the thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts.  The threat for this is higher north of I-64.

Due to the muggy conditions, storms will produce torrential downpours.  Some flooding is possible, especially in areas that see repeated storms.

 

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.