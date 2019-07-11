Storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching disturbance ahead of a cold front will cause storms across the area late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Storms will start off widely scattered, but a line of stronger storms is expected in the early evening. The highest chance for storms in the metro is between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by late evening.

Some of the thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts. The threat for this is higher north of I-64.

Due to the muggy conditions, storms will produce torrential downpours. Some flooding is possible, especially in areas that see repeated storms.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links