× 300+ abandoned scooters up for auction in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Left for dead by their California-based owner, hundreds of electric scooters that were impounded by the city last year are now up for grabs.

More than 300 scooters owned by Silicon Valley startup Bird are for sale by Seibert’s, the local towing company that rounded them up at the city’s order in 2018.

Bird dropped hundreds of the dockless vehicles in Richmond unannounced last summer, which at the time was in violation of existing city code related to blocking the right of way on sidewalks. Seibert’s, which contractually handles the city’s towing, gathered the scooters by the truckload and has been holding them at its lot at 642 W. Southside Plaza St.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

