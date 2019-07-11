Trash truck blows tire, spills load on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Troopers said charges are pending after a garbage truck spilled its load along I-95 near the exit for Route 10 in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the trash truck was traveling southbound in the center lane of travel when it blew a right front tire causing the vehicle to lose control,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said. “The truck then veered left hitting the jersey wall and the trailer breaking away from the truck.”

That is when Hill said the truck’s trailer hit the jersey wall before overturning and spilling trash in the interstate’s northbound lanes, spilling trash along the roadway.

The adult male driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with “minor to serious” injuries.

Officials said an adult male passenger was checked out at the scene and was not injured.

The northbound center lane, right lane and shoulder as well as the southbound center, left lane and shoulder were closed at last check.

Traffic backed up more than four miles as of 3:40 p.m.

Officials warned cleanup “will take an extended period of time.”

Troopers said charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation.

